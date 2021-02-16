MNsure opens special enrollment period

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesotans in need of health insurance now have another opportunity to get covered through MNsure.

MNsure's open enrollment for health insurance ended just before Christmas. But a few weeks ago, President Joe Biden issued an executive order that created another enrollment period to sign up through the federal exchange.

MNsure, Minnesota's state-run exchange, is allowing special enrollment for the next three months. It runs through May 17, according to a news release from MNsure.

People who enroll will have coverage that takes effect at the beginning of the next month. For example, if you select a plan and enroll in February, the coverage will begin on March 1.

About half of the people in the program are currently receiving tax credits to lower their premiums, according to the release. On average, they're saving about $5,000 a year.

"Don't assume you make too much—most Minnesotans qualify for financial help," MNsure CEO Nate Clark said in the release.

Click here to apply and compare plans.