Murkowski says she can’t fear fallout for impeachment vote

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she knows her vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his recent Senate impeachment trial could have political consequences. But she says she can’t be afraid of that. She says if the state Republican party decides to censure her for her vote, they can make that statement. But she says she will reassert that her obligation is to support the Constitution. Trump was acquitted of a charge of incitement of insurrection. Several other Republicans who voted to convict have been censured by party officials in their states. Alaska Republican Party leaders opposed the impeachment trial. The party chairman did not respond to messages Tuesday.