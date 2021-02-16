North Iowa students resume full-time in-person learning

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Iowa school districts are bringing students back to the classrooms full-time this week.

On Jan. 29, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law requiring school districts to offer a five-day, in-person learning option to families. That went into effect on Monday.

Previously, the governor required schools to provide at least 50% of instruction in-person.

Before the change, students with Mason City Community Schools had in-person instruction four days a week. Wednesday will continue to be an early dismissal day, according to the district's website.

The Forest City Community School District is also returning to five days of in-person instruction. Wednesday had previously been designated as a distance learning day.

Starting this week, students will be in school on Wednesdays with early dismissal times. That's 1:40 p.m. for elementary students and 1:50 p.m. for secondary students.

For students in both districts, distance learning remains an option for families.