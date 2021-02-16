Overnight fire kills 100 animals at Indianapolis pet store

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fire officials say an estimated 100 animals died in a fire at an Indianapolis pet store. The Indianapolis Fire Department says it took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the blaze at Uncle Bill’s Pet Center on Monday night because they had difficulty accessing the fire in the building’s back roof area. Battalion Chief Rita Reith said in a news release that after firefighters doused the flames, they discovered “a horrible tragedy” inside. About 40 dogs, 25 parakeets, rabbits and other animals were dead from smoke inhalation. The animals were still in their cages. Fire officials say multiple reptiles, fish, an office cat and “a resilient guinea pig” survived.