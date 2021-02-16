Police identify 19-year-old victim in Iowa City shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City police have identified a 19-year-old who was fatally shot last week. Police say Quincy Russom was found after he was shot Friday night at an apartment. Witnesses told police three men entered the apartment, shot Russom, and then ran. An autopsy determined his death was a homicide. Police have not released information on possible suspects. Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.