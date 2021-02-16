Police make arrest in Marshalltown convenience store killing

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Police have announced an arrest in the shooting death of a man working at a Marshalltown convenience store. Marshalltown police say officers arrested 20-year-old Rocky Dean Trujillo, of Marshalltown, Monday afternoon in the deadly shooting hours earlier inside a Casey’s convenience story on Third Avenue. Officers called to the store found 48-year-old Michael Ray West, also of Marshalltown, suffering from gunshot wounds. West later died of his injuries. Police used surveillance video from the store, which showed a man in sunglasses and a black hooded jacket brandishing a gun, to secure a search warrant and arrest Trujillo.