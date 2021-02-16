Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

10:12 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Chanhassen 10, Waconia 3

Chaska 4, New Prague 0

Chisago Lakes 6, North Branch 4

Eden Prairie 4, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1

Gentry 7, Breck 0

Greenway 3, North Shore Storm 2

Hermantown 6, Duluth Denfeld 3

Kittson County Central 4, Red Lake Falls 1

LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 7, Waseca 1

Mankato East 5, Winona 2

Mankato West 9, Austin 0

Minneapolis 3, Orono 1

Moorhead 3, Bemidji 2

Park (Cottage Grove) 4, Woodbury 3

Providence Academy 8, Minnehaha Academy 1

Rochester Mayo 3, Rochester Lourdes 2

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 1

St. Francis 5, Pine City 2

Tartan 5, South St. Paul 2

Wadena-Deer Creek 6, Bagley 3

Windom 5, Marshall 2

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Apple Valley 4, Lakeville North 2

Buffalo 4, Delano/Rockford Co-op 1

Burnsville 4, Eagan 3

Eastview 1, Lakeville South 0

Edina 2, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0

Eveleth-Gilbert 5, Princeton 0

Farmington 3, Prior Lake 0

Forest Lake 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 2

Hastings 2, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 7, International Falls 0

Maple Grove 7, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0

New Ulm 4, Hutchinson 3

Owatonna 5, Albert Lea 1

Rosemount 4, Shakopee 3

Wayzata 5, Chaska/Chanhassen 3

Willmar 3, River Lakes 2___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

