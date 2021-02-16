UK police raid packed makeshift club with 150 partygoers

LONDON (AP) — British police have fined dozens of people for breaking coronavirus restrictions after officers found 150 guests packed into an illegal nightclub in England over the weekend. West Midlands police department said officers who forced their way into a building in the city of Birmingham on Saturday night discovered the makeshift club with a bar, VIP area and a dance room with a DJ. A police video taken with drones showed people trying to flee from the rooftop early Sunday. Police said Monday that about 50 people managed to get away, but around 70 were issued 200-pound ($278) fines. The DJ could face a 10,000-pound fine ($13,882.)