UN chief: CAR peacekeeping force needs 3,700 reinforcements

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is recommending an increase of nearly 3,700 military and police to bolster the U.N. peacekeeping force in Central African Republic. The U.N. chief told the U.N. Security Council the violence-wracked country is at “a critical juncture.” He said in a report obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press that the 2,750 military reinforcements and 940 additional police are needed to help the peacekeeping mission prevent “further deterioration in the security situation while creating space for the political process to advance.” Guterres’ recommendations must be approved by the U.N. Security Council.