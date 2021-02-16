UN gets airlines to deliver COVID-19 vaccines as a priority

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations children’s agency has launched an initiative to get airlines to give priority to delivering coronavirus vaccines, medicine and other critical supplies to respond to the global pandemic. UNICEF said Tuesday that more than 15 airlines have signed agreements to support the priority delivery of coronavirus-related materials. UNICEF says its Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative brings together airlines covering routes to over 100 countries. It identifies the airlines as AirBridgeCargo, Air France/KLM, Astral Aviation, Brussels Airlines, Cargolux, Cathay Pacific, Emirates Skycargo, Ethiopian Airlines, Etihad Airways, IAG Cargo, Korean Air, Lufthansa Cargo, Qatar Airways, SAUDIA, Singapore Airlines and United Airlines.