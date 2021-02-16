UN releases $15 million to fight Ebola in Guinea and Congo

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says it is releasing $15 million from its emergency relief fund to help Guinea and Congo combat new outbreaks of Ebola. U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock made the announcement Tuesday. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says the funding will help both countries respond to the outbreak and support neighboring countries to prepare. The world’s deadliest Ebola outbreak from 2014 to 2016 began in Guinea and spread to neighboring Sierra Leone and Liberia, which have now put their citizens on high alert. The Congo outbreak is in the same area as an outbreak from 2018 to 2020.