Volunteer paramedics patrol streets of Venezuela’s capital

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s deepening crisis has gutted emergency ambulance services, so a group of volunteer paramedics has stepped into the void to offer life-saving help on the tough streets of Caracas. The volunteer corps calls itself Angels of the Road, and it relies on donated medical supplies and funding from international organizations. Despite receiving no paychecks, its roughly 40 paramedics are ready at a moment’s notice to jump onto motorcycles and fire up their single ambulance and race into the streets. Some of the paramedics donate their off-time after working in hospitals and firehouses. Others flip burgers in fast-food restaurants.