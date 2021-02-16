Warmer conditions expected by the weekend

Temperatures will be on a slow incline through the rest of the week. Lows Tuesday night will drop below 0° before returning to the double digits for highs on Wednesday! Wind chills are expected to be around -5 to -15 below Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. That's a big improvement over last weekend!

As we look ahead to the weekend, highs are expected to warm into the lower 20s on Saturday and then the lower 30s on Sunday. We'll close to average type conditions Sunday afternoon and then above-average temperatures Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Hello, heatwave! High temperatures will stay in the upper 20s and lower 30s most of next week.

Snow chances are limited into next week. Minor accumulations are possible Wednesday morning and early afternoon. Accumulations less than 1" are likely. We're still tracking a system for Sunday, which could bring light snowfall accumulations. That's our best chance in the next 5-7 days of accumulating snowfall. We're about 10" of snow behind the yearly average to today's date.

Nick