Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Chickasaw County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills from 20 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin,

northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&