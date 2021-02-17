Anger increases in Peru over secret inoculations of wealthy

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Public indignation over secret coronavirus vaccinations for the wealthy and well-connected is growing in Peru a day after the Vatican’s ambassador to the South American nation admitted he was inoculated ahead of health care workers and the poor. The surreptitious vaccination of nearly 500 people has roused anger over inequality in a country that has been badly battered by the pandemic, which has taken the lives of at least 310 doctors. The city’s archbishop, meanwhile, criticized the Vatican ambassador for accepting the vaccine. Pope Francis has has repeatedly said the rich should not get priority for the vaccine.