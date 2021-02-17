Biden’s Medicare pick would be 1st Black woman to hold post

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has picked a former Obama administration official to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The agency oversees government health insurance programs covering more than 1 out of 3 Americans and is a linchpin of the health care system. If confirmed by the Senate, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure would be the first Black woman to head CMS. The agency has under its umbrella Medicare, Medicaid, children’s health insurance and the Affordable Care Act, better known as “Obamacare.” Her nomination has been confirmed by a person familiar with the White House decision, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement.