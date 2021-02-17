Casino industry report charts sharp drop in 2020 revenues

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A national casino industry group says the pandemic cut gambling revenue in the U.S. by 31% in 2020, compared with the year before. The American Gaming Association’s annual Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker, released Wednesday, put the revenue total at $30 billion for 2020 — the lowest since 2003. Association President and CEO Bill Miller noted that hospitality and travel have been among business sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. In Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International announced it is resuming round-the-clock hotel operations March 3 at Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage, where mid-week closures had been in effect.