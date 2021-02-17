Chris Paul memoir ‘Sixty-One’ coming out in September

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA All-Star Chris Paul has an off-court project in the works: His first book. St. Martin’s Press announced Wednesday that Paul’s “Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court” will come out in September. Co-written with journalist and ESPN broadcaster Michael Wilbon, the memoir by the Phoenix Suns’ point guard is a tribute to his grandfather and mentor, Nathaniel Jones, who died while Paul was in high school. The book’s title refers to Paul’s last high school game, shortly after his grandfather died, when Paul scored 61 points. Disney+ announced last December that a live-action film about Paul is in development.