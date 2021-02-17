Deep Freeze: Deadly weather continues

(NBC News) -- The winter weather gripping much of the country has been blamed for more than two dozens deaths, and that figure is expected to rise.

Millions have been left without electricity in Texas and are now struggling to stay warm.

Temperatures in the state have dipped to record lows and the power demand has outstripped supply. Outages are widespread.

Some communities have set up warming centers, but the freezing temperatures are taking lives.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office has requested a refrigerated truck to store bodies, fearing they won't have the capacity needed for weather-related deaths.

"Right now they are estimating 20 fatalities they'll be working, all weather related," says Galveston County Judge Mark Henry.

