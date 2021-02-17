Gunmen kill student, abduct more than 40 people in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Officials in Nigeria say gunmen who attacked a school in the country’s Niger State have killed at least one student and abducted more than 40 people, including students and teachers. The gunmen, thought to be bandits, fatally shot the student during the attack early Wednesday at Government Science College, Kagara. Niger State’s governor says they also abducted 27 students, three staff members and 12 relatives. A spokesman says Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari dispatched a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and to meet with state officials, community leaders and parents and staff members of the college. Two months ago, gunmen abducted more than 300 schoolboys from a secondary school in northwestern Nigeria’s Katsina State.