Iowa cancels plans for Microsoft-based vaccine registration

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Within days of abandoning a plan to hire a private company to establish a statewide call center to help residents arrange coronavirus vaccine appointments Iowa officials now say they have decided not to contract with Microsoft Corp. to develop a centralized online system. The surprise move was announced by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday just 10 days after she said Microsoft was chosen and would have system set up in a few weeks. Reynolds says the state is working on alternatives for a call center and online registration. As of Wednesday Iowa was in 27th place among states with about 11% of its residents having received one or more vaccine dose