Japan starts COVID-19 vaccinations with eye on Olympics

TOKYO (AP) -- Japan has launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign amid questions about whether it will reach enough people quickly enough to save a Summer Olympics already delayed by the pandemic.

Despite a recent rise in infections, Japan has largely dodged the kind of cataclysm that has battered other wealthy countries.

But the fate of the Olympics makes Japan's vaccine campaign crucial.

But Japan is getting a later start than many other major economies because it asked for clinical trials with Japanese people -- part of an effort to address worries in a country with low vaccine confidence.

Experts say the late rollout will make it impossible to reach so-called herd immunity before the Olympics begin in July.

By MARI YAMAGUCHI