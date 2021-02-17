Lawmakers facing off with GameStop saga’s key players

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington are digging into the GameStop saga at a congressional hearing. The episode has been portrayed as a victory of the little guy over Wall Street giants, but not everyone is buying it. Lawmakers of both parties are among the skeptics. GameStop shares soared 1,600% in January before falling back to Earth. Entangled in the drama are massive short-selling hedge funds, a social media message board and ordinary investors wanting in on the hottest new trade, among others. The House Financial Services Committee holds a hearing Thursday. The head of the panel, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is homing in on the role of hedge funds.