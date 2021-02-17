Lawmakers to face off with GameStop saga’s key players

WASHINGTON (AP) — The GameStop saga has been portrayed as a victory of the little guy over Wall Street giants but not everyone agrees, including some lawmakers in Washington. GameStop shares soared 1,600% in January before falling back to earth. Entangled in the mess are massive short-selling hedge funds, a social media message board and ordinary investors wanting in on the hottest new trade among others. The House Financial Services Committee is ready to dig into the confounding episode at a hearing on Thursday. Among those expected to appear are the CEO of the online trading platform Robinhood and swaggering 34-year-old YouTube personality and GameStop evangelist known online as Roaring Kitty.