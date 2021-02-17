Light snow today; temps continue to climb

Double digit temps and snow today

The long-awaited warm-up got underway Tuesday with the first above zero temperatures in most of the area in almost a week and today we're going to add a little more "warmth" to the weather picture as our temperatures march toward double digits. A weak storm system approaching from the west will help in that cause as it works to pull in slightly warmer air with a light south breeze while it also brings light snow chances to the area for our Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with occasional light snow developing during the mid-morning hours and then continuing through the mid-afternoon hours. Snowfall accumulation in the area will be rather light, mainly less than half an inch overall. It won't be much to shovel, but it may add some slick patches to roads and highways at times today through this evening. High temperatures will be in the lower teens with just a light south breeze that will keep wind chill levels close to zero.

Tranquil, chilly weather later this week

A few snow flurries will linger in the area behind the departing storm system from our Thursday with just a few breaks of sunshine possible in the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-teens with light southwest winds.

We'll have partly sunny skies Friday with high temperatures in the mid teens and a light south breeze.

A warmer weekend

Sunshine coupled with a slight south breeze will help temperatures Saturday reach the lower 20s for the first time in more than two weeks. Sunday looks even warmer, but a bit more unsettled as a storm system will move in, bringing light snow for mainly the morning hours. At this point, an inch or two of accumulation looks likely in this system and high temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

Mild weather next week

Bright, mild sunshine is expected in the area next Monday and Tuesday under high pressure. High temperatures through the middle of the week will be in the mid-30s which is actually a few degrees above the seasonal average. A storm system next Thursday will bring a chance for some light snow to the area and high temperatures will be in the lower 30s.