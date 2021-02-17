Malaysia ex-PM’s wife ordered to make defense in graft trial

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian court has ordered the wife of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak to enter her defense in a corruption trial linked to a $310 million solar energy project. The ruling against Rosmah Mansor was a blow just months after her husband was found guilty in the first of several corruption trials. Najib rubbed her shoulders to console his wife after the judgment, then left to attend his own graft trial in another courtroom. The high court ruled enough evidence on three charges of soliciting bribes and receiving money had been assembled for Rosmah Mansor’s trial to continue. She elected to testify when her defense begins in June, meaning she can be cross-examined by prosecutors.