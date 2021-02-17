Nebraska avoids more rolling power outages Wednesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska avoided another round of rolling power outages Wednesday morning. The Nebraska Public Power District said it ultimately didn’t have to shut off anyone’s power Wednesday morning after the utility warned earlier that more blackouts were likely. All the major utilities across the state implemented planned power outages in places on Monday and Tuesday because demand for electricity exceeded the supply available across a 14-state region. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the rolling blackouts this week are completely unacceptable.