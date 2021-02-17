Olmsted County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic postponed after shipment delay

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Wednesday at Olmsted County Public Health is being postponed.

According to a message from Olmsted County, the clinic, which was scheduled to take place from 3 to 7 p.m., will be postponed due to a delay in vaccine shipment. This delay was related to weather on the East Coast.

Olmsted County said individuals scheduled for Wednesday's clinic have been emailed and new appointments will be scheduled once the vaccine shipment arrives.