Pakistan police seek arrest of 2 Christians over blasphemy

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say they are seeking the arrest of two Christian men in the eastern city of Lahore on charges they last week allegedly insulted Islam’s holy book Quran and its Prophet Muhammad. Police said Wednesday a case against the two men was registered last Saturday on the complaint of a Muslim. Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone accused of insulting Islam or other religious figures can be sentenced to death if found guilty. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, just the accusation of blasphemy can cause riots in Pakistan.