Powerless: Texans struggle to stay warm in bitter cold

(NBC News) -- Millions of Texans remained without power Wednesday, struggling to stay warm as record-low temperatures continued to hold a grip on the state.

Back-to-back winter storms have been made worse by a faltering power grid and rolling blackouts.

For some, candles are being used for cooking heat. For others, church vans sent into areas without power are the only refuge from the cold.

The biggest risk to safety is exposure to the cold temperatures, as well as carbon monoxide exposure for those struggling to keep homes heated.

"Do not use grills indoors, do not use any appliances that belong outdoors indoors and do not run your car inside your garage," warns Harris County's Judge Lina Hidalgo.

