Russian cargo ship docks at International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — An unmanned Russian cargo ship has docked at the International Space Station with a load of supplies. The Progress MS-16 cargo ship, which blasted off Monday from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan, has delivered water, propellant and other supplies to the orbiting outpost. The station’s crew guided the ship to moor at the station in manual mode Wednesday following a last-minute glitch in the automated docking system.