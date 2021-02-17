Senegal to get 200,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal is to receive 200,000 doses of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm. President Macky Sall will preside over a ceremony to mark the arrival of the vaccines, which the West African nation’s finance ministry said have been purchased for about $3.8 million. Since the start of the pandemic, Senegal has recorded more than 31,000 cases, including 760 deaths, and contaminations have increased in the past few months. Senegal’s vaccination campaign is expected to begin at the end of February. The country is also expecting nearly 1.3 million vaccine doses under the COVAX initiative.