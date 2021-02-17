Walz approves middle, high school reopenings starting Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Citing progress on the vaccination front, Gov. Tim Walz has announced plans to let more middle and high school students return the classroom for in-person learning as early as Monday. Elementary schools can already open with proper safety precautions. Under the governor’s updated plan, all middle and high school students could return to their schools for hybrid or in-person learning starting Monday if safety protocols are in place. He expects all schools to offer some form of in-person learning by March 8. But families can still choose distance learning. Republicans called on Walz to simply let schools reopen immediately.