Warmer weather next week; Snow chances remain limited

Temperatures have dipped below 0° for 12-consecutive nights. That streak will potentially come to an end Thursday morning. Overnight lows are expected to stay just above 0° Wednesday into Thursday. Cloudy skies and a light southerly wind should help temperatures Wednesday night.

LACKING SNOWFALL:

Snowfall chances remain limited through the next 7-10 days. Scattered flurries will continue Wednesday into Thursday, but accumulating snowfall doesn't appear likely until Sunday. We're just under 9" below the yearly average by today's day and nearly 20" behind the 2019-2020 total. We have some ground to make up!

Current guidance has a storm track through southeastern Iowa and north-central Illinois for Sunday's weather-maker. This would keep larger snowfall amounts near I-80 through the Quad Cities. Right now, minor snowfall accumulations seem likely this weekend.

A big-time warmup is likely next week! Highs could reach near 40° by Tuesday and Wednesday! Overnight lows will sit steady in the middle 20s most of next week.

Nick