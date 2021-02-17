Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 63, Blaine 44
Anoka 45, Coon Rapids 40
Champlin Park 81, Park Center 78, OT
Irondale 47, Stillwater 44
Maple Grove 74, Elk River 64
Mounds View 50, East Ridge 47
Robbinsdale Armstrong 56, Spring Lake Park 55
Rogers 59, Centennial 45
Totino-Grace 69, Osseo 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anoka 45, Coon Rapids 40
Centennial 61, Rogers 59
East Ridge 66, Mounds View 37
Elk River 61, Maple Grove 44
Minneapolis Southwest 69, Minneapolis Henry 36
St. Paul Harding 35, St. Paul Washington 8
Totino-Grace 69, Osseo 50
