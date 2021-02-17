Wholesale prices surge 1.3% in January, led by energy spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices surged 1.3% in January, pushed higher by a big jump in energy costs. The Labor Department said Wednesday that the bigger-than-expected increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, was the largest one-month gain on records that go back to 2009. It followed much milder inflation readings of 0.3% in December and 0.1% in November. The big jump, which reflected higher costs for energy and services, left wholesale prices rising over the past 12 months by 1,7%, the largest 12-month increase in a year. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food, was up 1.2% in January and 2% over the past 12 months.