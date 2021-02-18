Asia stocks follow Wall St. down after weaker US jobs data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street lower after disappointing U.S. jobs and economic data. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney all retreated. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% for its third straight decline. The U.S. government reported applications for jobless benefits rose last week to 861,000. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to avoid cutting President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion aid package, arguing the economy is in a “deep hole” despite signs of improvement. A Japanese measure of manufacturing for February was stronger than expected, indicating factories are coping with the country’s latest state of emergency.