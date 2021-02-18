Austin school board picks Page as next superintendent

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- The job of superintendent for Austin Public Schools is being offered to current Byron Public Schools Superintendent Joey Page, Ed.D.

Austin's current superintendent, David Krenz, is retiring.

According to a Facebook post Thursday evening, the Austin School Board voted to select Page at a special board meeting earlier in the day.

“The consensus was that Dr. Page has the qualifications and skills to move the school district forward. We feel he will come into the position with an open mind, ready to listen, and committed to finding the best direction for the district, and we look forward to working with him,” said board chair Kathy Green in a statement.

The board says it will now negotiate with Page. If he accepts the district's offer, he'll start on July 1.

Page has been superintendent in Byron since July of 2017. He was selected at the meeting over two other candidates.