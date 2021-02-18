California governor gets vaccine tour boost as recall looms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s focused on getting the nation’s most populous state through the pandemic, not the mounting recall effort against him. But a recent tour of vaccination sites across the state has taken on the feel of a campaign swing. From San Diego to Fresno, Newsom has been flanked by fellow Democrats praising his efforts to combat the coronavirus and get Californians vaccinated. Newsom advisers say he’d be doing the tour to promote vaccinations regardless of his political standing. But the events also provide a way for Democrats to showcase a united front as recall organizers say they’re close to forcing a vote.