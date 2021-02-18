DIY education: Greek teacher creates TV classes for inmates

AVLONA, Greece (AP) — The director of a prison school in Greece has used donations and determination to make sure his students can continue learning during the coronavirus pandemic. With schools shut, the young men in custody at Avlona Special Youth Detention Center couldn’t attend class, and internet devices are banned from their cells. School founder Petros Damianos came up with the idea of setting up a television channel from scratch to broadcast lessons on the TVs that are permitted in inmates’ rooms. With the help of volunteers, rudimentary equipment and YouTube tutorials, a channel named “Trying TV” ( Prospathodas TV) now airs instruction on subjects from math and handicrafts to music and economics 24 hours a day.