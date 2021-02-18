Ella Emhoff makes runway debut — and yes, she’s in a coat

NEW YORK (AP) — For a first modeling gig, it’s not too shabby: a spot on the Proenza Schouler runway for New York Fashion Week. In a digital short released Thursday, Ella Emhoff, an art student, knitwear designer and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, plays a starring role. Proenza designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough said the 21-year-old art major at the Parsons School of Design, where they themselves were students, was “an ambassador of the new moment.” Emhoff recently signed with IMG Models, along with an even bigger breakout newsmaker of the inauguration: poet Amanda Gorman.