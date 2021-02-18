EXPLAINER: After acquittal, Trump 2024? Maybe not so fast

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial acquittal may not be the end of efforts to keep him from seeking the presidency again. If Trump chooses to run for the White House in 2024, opponents are likely to call on a constitutional provision adopted after the Civil War to try to stop him. The Supreme Court could have the final say. The Constitution’s 14th Amendment disqualifies from future office any former elected officials and military officers who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States. Legal scholars note a congressional commission and lawsuits against Trump could help make clearer his role in the deadly insurrection at the Capitol last month. Trump’s lawyers argued there was no insurrection.