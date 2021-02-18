Finally…warmer weather; Snow returns Sunday

It has been a brutally cold stretch in February. Our streak of 13-consecutive days with below 10° ended Thursday. Highs in Rochester warmed in the lower double digits for the first time since February 4th. In that time span, we experienced 5 straight days with highs below 0° and set 3 cold high-temperature records at the Rochester International Airport. The good news...above average temperatures are likely next week!

Highs will stay in the middle teens Friday, then jump into the 20s both Saturday and Sunday. We could have our first day above freezing this month on Monday. Snow chances still remain even with the warmer weather.

The next weather-maker we're tracking impacts the upper Midwest Sunday into early Monday morning. Current model guidance keeps the axis of heavier snow to the south and southeast Sunday afternoon. Light snow is possible in SE MN and NE IA with a couple of inches of snow expected Sunday. This is the only chance of accumulating snowfall in the 7-day forecast.

Quiet and warm conditions settle in for next week. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s Monday through Wednesday.

Nick