Google to open office in Rochester to further partnership with Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Google has announced plans to open its first Minnesota office in Rochester to further its partnership with Mayo Clinic.

According to a news release on Destination Medical Center's website, the new location will give both companies "the ability to work side-by-side to transform patient care." Google and Mayo Clinic announced their partnership back in 2019.

According to the news release, Google said the office will open later this year when it is deemed safe to do so with state and local COVID-19 guidelines.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the importance of coming together to come up with innovative ways of tackling health challenges,” said Chris Mueller, Rochester Site Lead and Software Engineer, Google Cloud. “We are excited to officially join the Rochester community and deepen our collaboration with Mayo Clinic as we work together to transform health through technology.”

According to a news release from Collider Foundation on Thursday, the office will be located at the Collider Coworking space in the Conley-Maass-Downs building in downtown Rochester.

“Mayo Clinic is a source of pride for our city, and we’re excited to welcome Google to our growing, vibrant business community,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said in the news release. “Google has long supported Minnesota businesses and nonprofits, and the fact that they’ve chosen Rochester for their first physical space in the state is testament to our reputation as a first class city.”