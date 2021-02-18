Judge keeps mother, son in Capitol riot jailed pending trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Washington, D.C., judge has ordered that a Georgia woman and her Tennessee son remain jailed pending trial on charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth ruled Wednesday that “no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of the community” if the two are released pending trial. The judge wrote that they “supported the violent overthrow of the United States government” and pose a “clear danger to our republic.”