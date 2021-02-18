Killings surge in Syria camp housing Islamic State families

BEIRUT (AP) — Killings have surged inside the camp in northeast Syria housing families of Islamic State group members. At least 20 men and women were killed in January, believed to be the victims of IS militants trying to enforce their power inside the camp housing 62,000 people, mostly women and children. The violence has heightened calls by the U.N. for countries to repatriate their citizens still in the camp. In particular, officials fear that, if left in the camp, the some 27,000 non-Syrian children there are vulnerable to being radicalized.