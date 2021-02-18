Malnourished, neglected horses up for adoption after seizure

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Eight malnourished and neglected horses seized by the state last year from a Connecticut farm are now being made available for adoption. Attorney General William Tong and Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt announced Thursday the state secured permanent custody of the animals, which received extensive medical care and rehabilitation at the state’s Second Chance Large Animal Rehabilitation Program in Niantic. The eight horses from Laurel Ledge Farm and two seized previously in an unrelated case are now available for adoption. Interested parties need to fill out an application form and must undergo a background check and site visit.