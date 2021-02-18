‘Mercenary’ donor to be sentenced in campaign finance scheme

A once high-flying political fundraiser who prosecutors say gave illegal campaign contributions to Joe Biden, Lindsey Graham and a host of other U.S. politicians while secretly working for foreign governments is set to be sentenced Thursday. Imaad Zuberi is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles more than a year after he pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion, campaign finance violations and failing to register as a foreign agent. Prosecutors want the California businessman to spend at least a decade in prison. Zuberi contends his wrongdoing was limited and that his punishment should be much lighter.