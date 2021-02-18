“Mr. Kitty” goes virtually to Washington over GameStop saga

The social media movement that made a beloved icon of GameStop enthusiast Keith Gill continued to rally behind the YouTube personality known as Roaring Kitty as he testified to Congress on Thursday about his role in last month’s stock frenzy. Gill reaped a big profit in the troubled video-game company after he spent months talking about GameStop stock on his YouTube channel and on the Reddit forum WallStreetBets, where he went by the pseudonym DFV, for ‘deep value’ plus an expletive. But he rejected suggestions that he promoted the stock to unwitting investors.