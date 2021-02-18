Name a MnDOT plow voting begins
(KTTC) -- You can now vote to name a MnDOT snowplow.
According to a news release Thursday, MnDOT has sifted through nearly 24,000 name submissions and came up with a list of 50 finalists in its Name a Snowplow contest.
You can click here to vote. Voting will be open through Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.
MnDOT says one plow in each of its eight regions will get a name. Voters can make up to eight selections.
According to MnDOT, the selection process involved picking "names that were submitted frequently; names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences; or those submissions that were particularly unique, creative or Minnesota-specific."
Winning selections will be announced in March.
Here's the list of names you can pick from:
Ain’t Snow Stopping Us Now
Babe the Orange Plow
Blizzard Blaster
Blizzard Wizard
Blizzard of Oz
Buzz Iceclear
C-3PSnow
Cold Enough for Ya?
Darth Blader
Dontcha Snow
Duck Duck Orange Truck
Edward Blizzardhands
F. Salt Fitzgerald
Fast and the Flurry Less
Flake Superior
For Your Ice Only
Frostbite
Frosty the Snowplow
Giiwedin (Ojibwe word for ‘north wind’)
Goldy Snow-pher
Ičamna (Dakota word for ‘blizzard’)
Joe Plow-er
Justin Moresnow
Kent Brrr-bek
King of the North
L'Plow du Nord
Lake SnowBeGone
Live, Laugh, Plow
Luke Snowalker
Mary Tyler More Snow
Minnesota nICE
No Business Like Snow Business
Oh Snow You Didn't!
Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya
Plow Bunyan
Plowabunga!
Plowy McPlowFace
Plowin' in the Wind
Princess Kay of the Snowy Way
Purple Snow
Raspberry Brrr-et
Road Carew
Sir Plows A Lot
Snowbi Wan Kenobi
Snow Place like Home
Tator Tot Hotdish
Spirit of ‘91
The Truck Formerly Known as Plow
The Winterstate