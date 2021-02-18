Name a MnDOT plow voting begins

(KTTC) -- You can now vote to name a MnDOT snowplow.

According to a news release Thursday, MnDOT has sifted through nearly 24,000 name submissions and came up with a list of 50 finalists in its Name a Snowplow contest.

You can click here to vote. Voting will be open through Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.

MnDOT says one plow in each of its eight regions will get a name. Voters can make up to eight selections.

According to MnDOT, the selection process involved picking "names that were submitted frequently; names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences; or those submissions that were particularly unique, creative or Minnesota-specific."

Winning selections will be announced in March.

Here's the list of names you can pick from:

Ain’t Snow Stopping Us Now

Babe the Orange Plow

Blizzard Blaster

Blizzard Wizard

Blizzard of Oz

Buzz Iceclear

C-3PSnow

Cold Enough for Ya?

Darth Blader

Dontcha Snow

Duck Duck Orange Truck

Edward Blizzardhands

F. Salt Fitzgerald

Fast and the Flurry Less

Flake Superior

For Your Ice Only

Frostbite

Frosty the Snowplow

Giiwedin (Ojibwe word for ‘north wind’)

Goldy Snow-pher

Ičamna (Dakota word for ‘blizzard’)

Joe Plow-er

Justin Moresnow

Kent Brrr-bek

King of the North

L'Plow du Nord

Lake SnowBeGone

Live, Laugh, Plow

Luke Snowalker

Mary Tyler More Snow

Minnesota nICE

No Business Like Snow Business

Oh Snow You Didn't!

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

Plow Bunyan

Plowabunga!

Plowy McPlowFace

Plowin' in the Wind

Princess Kay of the Snowy Way

Purple Snow

Raspberry Brrr-et

Road Carew

Sir Plows A Lot

Snowbi Wan Kenobi

Snow Place like Home

Tator Tot Hotdish

Spirit of ‘91

The Truck Formerly Known as Plow

The Winterstate